India weather Highlights: Death toll in Sunday’s storm climbs to 75; 51 in UP alone

India weather LIVE Updates: The sky went completely dark early evening just before the storm hit in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) India weather LIVE Updates: The sky went completely dark early evening just before the storm hit in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

At least 75 people were killed after dust and thunderstorms swept through parts of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued severe weather warnings for the next 72 hours for all regions between Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. It has forecast that there could be light rain and thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds, although their intensity might be less. Sunday evening’s storm saw wind speeds of up to 109 kmph in the national capital region. It was followed by a strong squall. Metro and flight services were affected and the city witnessed multiple traffic jams. The Delhi Police had until 7:30 pm, received as many as 189 calls reporting fallen trees, 40 calls for fallen poles, and 31 reports of fallen tin sheds or roofs, which added to the traffic woes. As many as 40 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport while Metro services remained suspended for well over an hour.