India weather Highlights: Death toll in Sunday’s storm climbs to 75; 51 in UP alone

At least 75 people were killed after dust and thunderstorms swept through parts of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi-NCR on Sunday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued severe weather warnings for the next 72 hours for all regions between Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. It has forecast that there could be light rain and thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds, although their intensity might be less. Sunday evening’s storm saw wind speeds of up to 109 kmph in the national capital region. It was followed by a strong squall. Metro and flight services were affected and the city witnessed multiple traffic jams. The Delhi Police had until 7:30 pm, received as many as 189 calls reporting fallen trees, 40 calls for fallen poles, and 31 reports of fallen tin sheds or roofs, which added to the traffic woes. As many as 40 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport while Metro services remained suspended for well over an hour.
Live Blog
INDIA WEATHER LIVE UPDATES: IMD has predicted thunderstorm with light rain over northwestern India in the next 72 hours.
Dust storms and thunderstorms wreaked havoc on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and the national capital, claiming many lives and leaving behind a trail of destruction. Uttar Pradesh bore the brunt of a thunderstorm and hail that left at least 18 people dead, while 12 people including four children were killed in West Bengal, nine in Andhra Pradesh, and two in Delhi, officials said. At several places in north India including Delhi, high-velocity winds uprooted trees and affected road, rail and air services. Dust storms and rain were witnessed across northwestern India on Sunday evening and are likely to recur in the next three days. According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorms also occurred at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Maharashtara, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu yesterday.
Highlights
UP govt to compensate victims
Death toll for Sunday's storm rises
Heavy rain predicted in poll-bound Bengal
What the IMD said on Sunday:
Heatwave strikes
The death toll in Uttar Pradesh rises to 51, out of which eight people died due to drowning in Barabanki district. Toll for injured persons has gone up to 83 persons in the state, an official told PTI.
There is a strong possibility of heat wave conditions at some places in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Marathwada.
Dust storms have been predicted at different places in Rajasthan.
Tree fell in front of BJP MP Hema Malini's convoy in Mathura following heavy rain and dust storm in the district on Sunday. (Source:ANI)
Heatwave conditions could be observed at one or two pockets over east Madhya Pradesh, IMD says.
Maximum temperature is very likely to rise by one to two degrees Celsius over the western parts of the country, leading to heat wave conditions at one or two pockets of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and interior Maharashtra during the next three days, the IMD says.
Thunderstorm kills 41 across four states; heavy rain, dust storm to recur, says weather department
Dust storm Highlights: Several dead in UP, over 70 flights diverted at IGI airport; Delhi metro services hit
Sunday's thunderstorm and rain brought hail to Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad area (Source: ANI)
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Northwestern India last night witnessed a severe dust and thunderstorm followed by light rain. Meanwhile, many parts of the country are reeling under heat wave. Follow this blog for the latest weather updates.