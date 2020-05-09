Thunderstorm and lightening over state in the next 48 hours: IMD

The state has experienced only two instances of heatwave this summer and those didn’t last long. (Representational Photo) The state has experienced only two instances of heatwave this summer and those didn’t last long. (Representational Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada till Tuesday.

The districts that are likely to experience rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds, lightening and thunder, include Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Aurangabad, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Beed, Parbhani and Jalna.

“The thunderstorm activity will mainly be concentrated on May 10 and May 11 in most of the districts. Similar weather will continue even on May 12 over southern Maharashtra and Marathwada districts,” said officials at IMD, Pune.

This pre-monsoon season has been favourable for Maharashtra and intermittent light rains have, so far, kept the heat in check. The state has experienced only two instances of heatwave this summer and those didn’t last long.

“There have been continuous streams of western disturbances crossing northern India. As a result, cooler winds are reaching central Indian regions and interacting with moist sea winds coming in from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. This has resulted in regular events of thunderstorms over Maharashtra,” explained the official.

But Vidarbha has reported hot day conditions since April-end, when the mercury soared to 45 degrees Celsius. The remaining parts of the state have recorded temperatures that are within the normal range for summer season.

IMD authorities have stated that by the middle of next week, temperatures over Marathwada and north Madhya Maharashtra will once again increase gradually.

