Through positive govt schemes, India poised for brain gain: Prakash Javadekar

After Nobel laureate Duncan Haldane’s statement that India should follow China’s model to reverse brain drain, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that India is striving efficiently to achieve ‘brain gain’.

Also asking institution heads to open innovation councils and clubs for students to learn, research and grow, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Javadekar said Indians should be owners of innovations, not mere creators and participants.

He was addressing the valedictory session of two-day Women Science Congress held as part of the ongoing five-day 106th Indian Science Congress on the campus of Lovely Professional University here.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan, “Jai Anusandhan”, he talked about governments’ various schemes of funding meant to attract research-oriented best minds in the country. He also laid importance on unified working of academia, industry and research sectors for outstanding progress of India.

“In our country, research was not taking place because academia, research and industry were working separately, while all these should be at one place. Higher Education Financing Agency of the government provides financial assistance for creation of educational infrastructure and R&D in premier institutions of the country. Through such positive schemes, India is regularly having brain gain in place of brain-drain,” he said, also talking about joint research programmes and scientific cooperation among top universities across the world, where Indian universities should also be a part of.

Lamenting that many great science and technology-oriented things are creations by Indian scientists and engineers without any ownership, he invoked all: “Instead of mere creators and participants, we ought to be owners of innovations. Then and then only our country can make illustrious progress.”

Taking examples of Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and China, which were unknown in the research sector till a few decades ago, Minister Javadekar stressed that the country, which progresses in science and technology, excels all other nations.

To a concern raised by women scientists that there are less women in the field of science, the minister took the example of two-time Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie for her pioneering research in discovering radium and polonium in two different areas of physics and chemistry. He motivated the women scientists by affirming that they are nowhere in minority. Minister Javadekar bade farewell to the 8th Women Science Congress, upholding women as true embodiments of consistency, compassion, courage and conviction.

The HRD minister also launched and rode a driver-less multi-seated solar bus, a LPU engineering students’ creation. He congratulated and lauded the efforts of the students and university. Minister Javadekar also praised the study environment and quoted it as a “really lovely” university in name and works.

General President, ISC, Dr Manoj Kumar Chakrabarti, General Secretary (Scientific Activities) Prof P P Mathur, LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal, General Secretary (Membership Affairs) Prof Gangadhar and Scientist Dr Namita Gupta were also present on the occassion.