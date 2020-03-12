Thriuvananthapuram: Two critical, state warns of action for flouting quarantine norms

Of those under observation, 969 are contacts of the three-member family which returned from Italy on February 29 and later tested positive, marking the second bout of the virus in the state (File) Of those under observation, 969 are contacts of the three-member family which returned from Italy on February 29 and later tested positive, marking the second bout of the virus in the state (File)

A day after eight fresh positive Covid-19 cases were reported, the Kerala health department on Wednesday strengthened screening at airports and begun strict enforcement of home quarantine rules.

No new positive cases were reported on Wednesday even as the number of persons under observation rose to 3,313 the highest since the third week of January when the state began monitoring those arriving from China with suspected exposure to Covid-19.

Of those under observation, 969 are contacts of the three-member family which returned from Italy on February 29 and later tested positive, marking the second bout of the virus in the state. On Wednesday, 83 people were hospitalised, most of them passengers from Italy, taking to the number of those in hospital isolation to 293.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said of 129 primary contacts of the Italy-returned family in Pathanamthitta, 13 percent are above the age of 60. Special care is given to this group. Two persons aged 91 and 88 have been tested positive on Tuesday and they are in very critical stage. We are doing our best to save the lives of these two persons,’’ she said.

“3313 persons are placed under surveillance, of which 3020 are under home isolation and 293 are admitted in designated isolation facilities. Till date 1179 samples of suspected cases have been sent for testing, out of which the results of 889 samples have been negative,” she tweeted later.

As several persons under home quarantine in Pathanamthitta district were found not following the guidelines, the district administration geo-tagged all those persons under observation. “This is meant to ensure that the persons under observation remain at home. Many persons under home quarantine have been found moving out. Hence, they were geo-tagged. This would also help the local administration to ensure supply of provisions and address other non-medical needs of those in isolation at home,’’ said district collector P B Nooh.

At Kochi international airport, 52 passengers from Italy reached on Wednesday early morning. Considering the prevailing situation in Italy, all of them were isolated at the airport and later in a government hospital at Aluva near Kochi.

Ernakulam district collector S Suhas said all the passengers were isolated.

“They were allowed to proceed to home in sterile ambulances after getting a written assurance that they would stick on to the home quarantine guidelines. They would be under surveillance of primary health centres as well as police stations in their respective areas to ensure that they follow the regimen,” he said.

