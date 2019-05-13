Thrissur Pooram 2019 LIVE updates: Kerala’s biggest temple festival gets underway
Thrissur Pooram 2019 LIVE updates: The central attraction of Thrissur Pooram 2019 is the Elanjithara Melam, considered the world's largest live orchestra of percussionists known for its technical brilliance.
The 2019 edition of the Thrissur Pooram, an extravagant temple festival in Kerala involving scores of elephants, traditional percussionists and high-voltage fireworks, is off to a start. Today, the entire town of Thrissur in central Kerala will come to a standstill as lakhs of people will assemble around the Thekkinkadu Maidanam braving the hot sun and humid weather to participate in the festivities. The central attraction of the festival is the Elanjithara Melam, considered the world’s largest live orchestra of percussionists known for its technical brilliance. In the evening, 30 caparisoned elephants, with 15 on either side, will stand facing against each other in a wonderful ceremony called the ‘Kudamattam’.
Like every year, this edition of the festival has not been without controversies. Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, Kerala’s tallest tusker and a permanent fixture of the Pooram, was banned in February by the Chief Wildlife Warden after it trampled two people in Guruvayur town. But a massive public outcry, with equal pressure applied by the chief political parties, resulted in the district administration relaxing the ban for an hour so that the tusker could participate in the festivities. On Sunday morning, Ramachandran came as usual, ferried in a truck, followed by bursting through the southern door of the Vadakumnathan Temple to indicate the start to the festivities.
Live Blog
Thrissur Pooram 2019, Kerala's largest temple festival began today. Follow LIVE updates on the celebration
For the uninitiated, what's the Pooram all about?
The 'Pooram''s antecedents go back to the 18th century. Before the emergence of ‘Thrissur Pooram’, the festival at Arattupuzha temple, also in Thrissur district, was considered the biggest temple festival. The Arattupuzha Pooram is attended by two dozen temples in and around the district and witnesses the parading of close to a 100 elephants, making it a spectacle like no other.
But in 1798, when Rama Varma IX, or known popularly as Sakthan Thampuran, ruled over the kingdom of Cochin that encompasses the region of central Kerala including Thrissur, there were heavy rains that year. When a few temples participating in the Arattupuzha Pooram reached late that year, they were denied access. Miffed, the administrations of those temples were said to have approached Sakthan Thampuran to find a solution. The benevolent king, taking cognizance of the sentiments of the temple officials, decreed that they would have a bigger and expansive temple festival of their own, naming it ‘Thrissur Pooram’.
Over the years, the Pooram has emerged as a banner proclaiming the state's proud secular credentials. At it's very core, it may be a Hindu ritual, but people of all faiths join in it's celebrations.
Over the centuries, the Thrissur Pooram event has grown larger in size, with extensive funds being spent by the participating temple administrations and attracting scores of domestic and foreign tourists in the process. While the Pooram itself is just one day, preparations begin months in advance. The Pooram consists ten temples in and around Thrissur and is considered to be a ceremony where these deities come together to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva at the Vadakumnathan Temple, located in the centre of the town.
It has to be underlined that the Pooram, though a Hindu ritual, has grown to encompass all religious and cultural strains of Kerala. Both the Muslim and Christian communities participate in the festival in a variety of ways. In essence, the Pooram is not just restricted to reflecting a Hindu ritual, rather, it has ended up becoming a banner highlighting secular credentials of the state.
For the uninitiated, what's the Pooram all about?
The 'Pooram''s antecedents go back to the 18th century. Before the emergence of ‘Thrissur Pooram’, the festival at Arattupuzha temple, also in Thrissur district, was considered the biggest temple festival. The Arattupuzha Pooram is attended by two dozen temples in and around the district and witnesses the parading of close to a 100 elephants, making it a spectacle like no other.
But in 1798, when Rama Varma IX, or known popularly as Sakthan Thampuran, ruled over the kingdom of Cochin that encompasses the region of central Kerala including Thrissur, there were heavy rains that year. When a few temples participating in the Arattupuzha Pooram reached late that year, they were denied access. Miffed, the administrations of those temples were said to have approached Sakthan Thampuran to find a solution. The benevolent king, taking cognizance of the sentiments of the temple officials, decreed that they would have a bigger and expansive temple festival of their own, naming it ‘Thrissur Pooram’.
Over the years, the Pooram has emerged as a banner proclaiming the state's proud secular credentials. At it's very core, it may be a Hindu ritual, but people of all faiths join in it's celebrations.