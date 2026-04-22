Thrissur fire tragedy: Kerala orders judicial probe; Pooram fireworks likely scrapped

The tragedy struck a fireworks manufacturing unit assigned by Thiruvambadi Sri Krishna Temple, one of the organisers of the iconic Pooram festival and its fireworks display.

The Kerala government Wednesday ordered a judicial probe into the Thrissur fire tragedy that killed at least 14 persons and injured 13 others a day before.

Retired High Court judge C N Ramachandran Nair will probe the incident, which the state cabinet has declared a state-specific disaster. The tragedy struck a fireworks manufacturing unit assigned by Thiruvambadi Sri Krishna Temple, one of the organisers of the iconic Pooram festival and its fireworks display. The unit was in Mundathikode village, 18 km from Thrissur.

After the cabinet meeting, Devaswom minister V N Vasavan said a decision on the conduct of the Pooram festival will be taken Thursday in consultation with all stakeholders, including the two temple boards of Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady.