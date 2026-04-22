Thrissur fire tragedy: Kerala orders judicial probe; Pooram fireworks likely scrapped

The Kerala government Wednesday ordered a judicial probe into the Thrissur fire tragedy that killed at least 14 persons and injured 13 others a day before.
Retired High Court judge C N Ramachandran Nair will probe the incident, which the state cabinet has declared a state-specific disaster. The tragedy struck a fireworks manufacturing unit assigned by Thiruvambadi Sri Krishna Temple, one of the organisers of the iconic Pooram festival and its fireworks display. The unit was in Mundathikode village, 18 km from Thrissur.
After the cabinet meeting, Devaswom minister V N Vasavan said a decision on the conduct of the Pooram festival will be taken Thursday in consultation with all stakeholders, including the two temple boards of Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady.
Paramekkavu temple board secretary G Rajesh told media a decision on the conduct of the pooram will be taken only after considering public sentiments in the wake of the tragedy.
Paramekkavu temple had its fireworks manufacturing unit in Palakkad district. After the fire at the manufacturing unit of Thiruvambadi temple, the Palakkad district collector directed Paramekkavu temple to stop all activities at its fireworks unit. With this, it is likely that this year’s pooram festival will be deprived of the fireworks display, a major attraction of the cultural event.
Thiruvambadi temple board secretary Gireesh Kumar told media that they have abandoned the fireworks display and will follow the government directive on the conduct of rituals, including the procession. There would not be any celebration and extravaganza this time, he said.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More