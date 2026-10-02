Woman sends gang after husband, companion after QR payment reveals their location

Assistant Police Commissioner T R Rajesh said the wife, whom police have identified as the chief suspect in the case, had known about her taxi-driver husband’s affair for eight years and had him followed.

Written by: Shaju Philip
3 min readThiruvananthapuramOct 2, 2026 05:18 PM IST
Thrissur assault case, Thrissur sexual assault case, Thrissur Police arrests, hotel QR code tracking,Since the man needed money, he contacted his wife and shared the hotel’s merchant payment QR code. She paid money to the hotel’s account from her UPI app, which enabled her to locate her husband. (Photo generated using AI)
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It was a payment made to the hotel’s QR code that allegedly exposed their whereabouts. This week, Thrissur Police arrested six people in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman from Malappuram in Keralam and the assault of her male friend from Tamil Nadu, after investigators said the latter’s wife allegedly tracked them down through a payment made to a hotel and allegedly sent a gang to pursue them.

The six people arrested include the man’s wife, who is from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu. Others arrested are Thomas Priyadarsan Dev, a 27-year-old native of Nilgiris; Regupathi Raja, a 20-year-old from Dindugal; Sankar, a 20-year-old from Karur; and Balraj, a 31-year-old from Kadavur. A magistrate court in Thrissur remanded them to judicial custody for two weeks.

Assistant Police Commissioner T R Rajesh said the wife, whom police have identified as the chief suspect in the case, had known about her taxi-driver husband’s affair for eight years and had him followed.

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“The gang members were all taxi drivers. On the morning of September 22, the victims checked into a hotel while reportedly returning from a trip to Wayanad. Since he needed money, he contacted his wife and shared the hotel’s merchant payment QR code. She paid money to the hotel’s account from her UPI app, which enabled her to locate her husband,” said the assistant commissioner.

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Police said the woman then alerted one of the gang. Four others joined him, and they rushed to Thrissur, some 170 km away, and introduced themselves to the hotel as a police team looking for a man from Tamil Nadu who they claimed had stolen 65 sovereigns of gold. Having gained entry, they allegedly stormed into the victims’ room, abducted them and took them back to Tiruppur, where police said the woman was sexually assaulted.

The next day, the woman managed to escape while the group was relocating her. “En route, when the car was stopped somewhere, two passersby grew suspicious when they saw a woman with torn clothes sitting in the car. As the gang fled, the locals helped her reach the nearest railway station and return to Keralam,” the officer said.

Upon reaching Keralam, the woman lodged a complaint with her home district Malappuram police, who in turn transferred the case to Thrissur.

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“The duo (the victims) met in Ernakulam during the taxi driver’s trip to Keralam. The Tamil Nadu man’s wife had been having them for some time. We are checking whether the arrested gang has any recorded criminal antecedents,” one officer.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

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