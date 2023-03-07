Thrilled to wear military uniform, Agnipath woman recruit wants to become Army officer

In the scorching heat, the first batch of 100 women Agnipath recruits sporting military haircuts assembled at the parade ground for drills at the Corps of Military Police (CMP) Centre and School in Bengaluru. The batch joined the CMP on March 1 and will continue the training for the next 31 weeks.

The 21-year-old Priyanka Mahendra Jaigude is the first woman from Maharashtra’s Satara district to have been recruited under the Agnipath scheme. Wearing a military uniform was a childhood dream for the woman hailing from a family of farmers.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Jaigude said, “I applied for the Agnipath recruitment scheme in August 2022 and underwent a physical and medical test in December last year. After getting shortlisted I took a written examination. The result, which was announced on January 29, had my name in it. It was a moment of jubilation as my childhood dream to wear the uniform was fulfilled.”

Her family holds a distinction in sports. “My father won gold in triple jump at the national level and my mother is a black belt holder in karate. In order to prepare for the physical test, I used to practise every day at 6 am. My parents’ eyes were moist when they heard that I had got selected,” she said.

Jaigude regrets that her grandfather, who wanted to see her in the uniform, was not alive to see the day. She said the training was challenging but the officers at the CMP treated them like a family. “It has been a week since we started our training. It is challenging. Our daily routine includes physical training, drills, weapon training, lectures and games,” Jaigude added.

Though the central government on September 8, 2021, told the Supreme Court that it would admit women to the National Defence Academy, which until then remained a male bastion for recruitment into the armed forces, Jaigude had exceeded the age limit to apply.

However, she still dreams of becoming an officer in the Army.

“When I was 18, the decision to allow women officers in the Army was not taken. I wanted to join the National Defence Academy. However, I will take the exam to become an officer in the Army,” she said.

S K Sahoo, an instructor at the CMP, says they did not differentiate between men and women during the training. “They all are soldiers. We do not differentiate between men and women. Our punishment is also the same for everybody. Since most of the recruits have a background in the NCC (National Cadet Corps), they know the basics of drills. We also motivate the recruits and tell them there is no difference between male and female soldiers,” he said.

Upon the completion of training, the women military police will be employed on operational and peacetime duties, which include maintaining discipline in troops, policing the cantonments and Army establishments and investigating gender-specific cases in the Army, among others.

A total of 1,700 women military police will be inducted over a period of 17 years.