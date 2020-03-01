Three’s a Sarkar

Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Balasaheb Thorat at a hotel in Mumbai during a show of strength before staking claim to form the government. Prashant Nadkar. Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Balasaheb Thorat at a hotel in Mumbai during a show of strength before staking claim to form the government. Prashant Nadkar.

It was an unlikely match from the start. So when the Shiv Sena joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form a government in Maharashtra, few gave it a chance. Now, with the coalition set to complete 100 days in office on March 6, The Indian Express on the threads that bind the alliance partners and the tugs that pull them apart.

“Chalo Ayodhya! CM #UddhavThackeray will visit Ayodhya on the completion of 100 days in power! @OfficeofUT,” Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut tweeted last month.

Later, talking to mediapersons, Raut said, “We have a relationship with Ayodhya. The relationship is of devotion and trust. We have our government with Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister thanks to the blessings of Lord Ram… It is a matter of faith. Rahul Gandhi also goes to temples. He went to Somnath and other temples. The government runs on social justice, employment and other welfare measures.”

Explained Time for action The first 100 days of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra were mostly spent on the alliance partners getting used to each other’s ways. While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spent this time testing governance waters, he will now have to take the plunge and implement big-ticket measures and address concerns of farm distress, shortage of affordable housing in cities, and rising unemployment. The political volatility of the last few months has further tattered market sentiments in already troubled sectors such as real estate, automobile, etc. The coalition can’t afford to push these burning issues on the backburner.

The announcement, which served to underline the Shiv Sena’s Hindutva credentials, was meant to be a signal as much for its cadres as for its alliance partners, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. When the three parties came together to form the government on November 28 last year, few gave the arrangement a chance — the Shiv Sena had, after all, parted ways with its long-standing ideological and political partner, the BJP, and tied up with two parties it had always fought against, the NCP and Congress. The only thread that bound them was their insistence that the BJP, the single largest party in the October election that year with 105 seats, must be kept out. But how long before that tenuous thread snaps? How long before conflicting pulls and pressures do the government in?

Now, with the Thackeray-led coalition set to complete 100 days in office on March 6, many would count its survival as among its biggest achievements. Over the past three months, while the coalition partners have often pulled in different directions, the government has so far held its ground.

A rough start

The tension was evident within hours of government formation, with the coalition partners bickering and driving a hard bargain for a bigger share of power. While there was consensus that the coalition government would be captained by Thackeray for a full five years, both the NCP and the Congress bargained hard for allocation of more Cabinet portfolios. After over a month’s uncertainty, the NCP gained a clear upper hand with the maximum number of Cabinet berths at 12 and also a majority of crucial portfolios such as Home, Finance, Water Resources and Cooperation. The Sena got 11 Cabinet portfolios, and the Congress eight, besides the Assembly Speaker’s post. However, this was followed by a near revolt in the three parties by those who had missed out on ministerial berths.

The first sign of the fraught nature of the relationship came as early as December, when the Shiv Sena voted in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Lok Sabha, after criticising the legislation in its mouthpiece, Saamna, and calling it an instrument of “invisible partition”.

The Congress, which dithered for days before agreeing to tie up with the Hindutva party, was quick to make its displeasure known. Under pressure from the Congress, Thackeray revised his stand. “We will not support the Bill unless things are clear. They (the government) should make changes when they bring the Bill to the Rajya Sabha,” he said, a position the party’s MPs cited to abstain from voting when the Bill was tabled in the Upper House.

Last week, following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray re-asserted his position in favour of the CAA and the National Population Register (NPR), irking both the Congress and the NCP. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, seen as the chief architect of this unlikely alliance, had to step in to douse the tension, with it being decided that the partners will sit together to discuss differences over these issues.

Ideological angularities between the Sena and the NCP had also come to the fore earlier this month, when Pawar publicly took a dig at Thackeray for “consenting to transfer” the Elgar Parishad case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Pawar has sought an independent state probe into alleged excesses by the Pune Police in the Elgar Parishad case during the previous BJP-Sena government.

There have been other flashpoints. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the Hindutva ideologue who is admired by the Sena (Gandhi had refused to apologise for his ‘Rape in India’ comment by saying that his name is not “Rahul Savarkar”), had left the Sena fuming.

On January 16, it was the Congress’s turn to get angry when Raut alleged that former prime minister Indira Gandhi had met underworld don Karim Lala. Following a sharp rebuke from the Congress, Raut had to withdraw his remarks.

But these differences do not worry Maharashtra’s Minorities Development Minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik. “Political statements do not rock any coalition. The alliance will run its full term. We’ll give a successful government,” Malik told The Sunday Express, adding that people’s expectations from the coalition government were “high”.

Senior Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the key Urban Development portfolio, also glosses over the differences. “The alliance is functioning smoothly. We are taking bold decisions. Welfare of the last person in the queue is our focus, contrary to the anticipation of the Opposition. The government is working as per the Common Minimum Programme (CMP),” he told The Sunday Express.

Requesting anonymity, another Shiv Sena minister too rubbishes talk of differences dragging down the government. “There has been steady progress with emphasis being laid on policy making,” he says.

A common agenda?

Stung by the ‘betrayal’ of the Sena that forced it to sit in the Opposition benches, the BJP hopes the inherent contradictions in the government will pull it down. “This is a government of contradictions. It will not last,” predicts Atul Bhatkalkar, general secretary of the BJP’s Maharashtra unit, and a serving MLA.

With the BJP keen to exploit the new formation’s weak spots, party insiders say the real challenge for the coalition partners will be to work within the confines of the CMP, which was drawn up to situate the government on a middle ground.

Seen as a working solution to bring three ideologically divergent parties on a common platform, the CMP states that “the alliance partners commit to uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution”, with the “secular” mention said to be at the Congress’s behest. “On contentious issues of national importance as well as of state importance, especially having repercussions/consequences on the secular fabric of the nation, the Sena, the NCP and the Congress will take a joint view after holding consultations, and arriving at a consensus,” it adds.

The BJP has identified this — “contentious issues of national importance” that “impact the secular fabric of the nation” — as among the alliance’s weakest spots. The party has been embarrassing the Sena by bringing up issues such as the demand for Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, the CAA and the NPR — issues on which the Sena and BJP once shared common ground but which the former is now forced to shelve due to coalition compulsions.

Last week, a day after Thackeray favoured the CAA and NPR, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil, while saying that the Maharashtra CM has taken a “positive stand”, alleged that “the Congress was dragging the Shiv Sena away from Hindutva”.

The Congress, meanwhile, has used every such opportunity to wield the CMP.

“All of us have come together to form a government. It should run on the basis of the CMP,” All India Congress Committee’s general secretary (Maharashtra in-charge) Mallikarjun Kharge said recently.

Says a Maharashtra Congress minister who spoke to The Sunday Express on condition of anonymity, “The party leadership’s message is loud and clear. We will focus on the CMP’s implementation and work in the government as per our ideology.”

Following a spate of controversies, the Congress has now advised its ministers against responding to every comment being made outside of the government. Pawar, too, has repeatedly stressed on the CMP. A coordination committee of alliance leaders to chalk out differences is yet to be formed. Pace of governance

With no previous administrative or legislative experience, Thackeray, who was chosen as captain to steer a complex alliance, has so far adopted a cautious approach, appearing to be more in the “learning” and “reviewing” mode than in the doing mode.

“The alliance is new. The parties do not share the same ideological interests. The CM had no prior experience of working in the government. But things are now starting to settle down. It is a case of steady progress,” says another minister.

What helps is that Thackeray has a fairly experienced ministerial team, with his Cabinet including a former CM (Ashok Chavan), a four-time Deputy CM (Ajit Pawar), and several others who have served in senior positions in the past.

“All ministers have been given a free hand to administer their departments. There is not much interference from the top. The impact of this will be felt within a year,” says Malik.

BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis, now Leader of Opposition (Assembly), isn’t as accommodating. On February 23, on the eve of the ongoing Budget session of the state legislature, he mounted a scathing offensive against the Thackeray-led coalition. “The government was formed last November, but continues to be directionless and incoherent. It is a U-turn government,” slammed Fadnavis.

While alleging that the government was suspending ongoing works undertaken by the previous regime, the ex-CM also targetted the government for “slow progress” on development projects.

While Thackeray has denied allegations of going slow, he has reversed some of the decisions taken by his predecessor, among them discontinuation of direct elections for heads of municipal councils and panchayat samitis.

In some ways, Thackeray appears to have drawn from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model, focusing on a more people-centric approach of administration. One of Thackeray’s first decisions was the opening of desks of the CM’s Secretariat across divisional offices. Incidentally, the Congress and the NCP are sparring over state Power Minister Nitin Raut’s plan to replicate the Delhi model of providing free power to residential consumers for up to 100 units.

The coalition’s focus so far has been on welfare measures such as the farm loan waiver and subsidised food canteen, among others, expenditure on which is likely to raise the budget deficit further. The state’s public debt is projected to cross Rs 4.71 lakh crore by March end, worsening the overall fiscal outlook, which has been on a downward clip since 2013.

On the political front, just as it repackages its own brand of Hindutva politics, the Sena is attempting to reinvent itself as a modern political entity, with Thackeray’s elder son, Aaditya, being the face of this change.

The first from the Thackeray clan to contest election ever since the Sena was founded in 1966, Aaditya is Minister for Tourism, Environment and Protocol in his father’s government. On January 26, his ministry permitted eateries and shopping places in Mumbai’s malls and business districts to remain open 24×7. He has also been pushing plans to replicate a London Eye-like tourist attraction and construction of a world-class aquarium in the city.

With Thackeray still learning the ropes, the NCP finds itself in the driver’s seat. While Pawar has been “controlling” affairs from outside, his nephew Ajit, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister, has effectively taken charge of administrative affairs, emerging as arguably the most powerful minister in the Thackeray Cabinet.

The Maratha party is also acutely aware that while it has let the Sena take the lead in the government, the latter will be beholden to it for the same reason. In the 2019 state polls, the party, with 54 seats, had stood a close third to the Sena’s 56. The Congress had 44 seats.

The road ahead

With the new allies still learning to deal with one another, some of them also admit that not a lot has been done on macro-economic policies, job generation plans, and infrastructure-related policies.

Malik, however, says “employment generation” will be the next big focus of the alliance. “Major announcements in this regard will be made in the coming days,” he adds.

Electorally, the first big test of the coalition will come in March and April, when elections to seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra and 21 Legislative Councils seats are to be held.

Going by how the numbers are currently stacked in Maharashtra’s Vidhan Sabha, the BJP stands to lose if the partners contest as a united front.

While the Navi Mumbai civic polls will mark the first time that the new allies contest in a pre-poll alliance, the 2022 elections to the Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, besides nine other municipal corporations and 27 Zilla Parishads, are already being spoken of as a mini-Assembly election.

The big question then is: Can the coalition partners overcome their inherent differences and stay together till then? If they do, the gamble would have paid off.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.