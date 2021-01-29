Three working as casting directors held for ‘forcing 14-yr-old girl into prostitution’

The social service branch of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested three persons, who worked as casting directors in the film industry, for allegedly forcing a 14-year-old girl into prostitution. (Representational)

The social service branch of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested three persons, who worked as casting directors in the film industry, for allegedly forcing a 14-year-old girl into prostitution. The girl was offered for Rs 3.5 lakh to a “dummy customer” set up by police and was rescued, police said.

According to police, the three accused were arrested late on Wednesday when they arrived near an eating joint in Andheri (East). “We came to know that the three were involved in forcing girls into prostitution, so accordingly we set up a dummy customer and asked him to call them,” an officer said.

Police said the dummy customer contacted one of the accused on Monday and told him that a party had been organised on Wednesday night by a businessman from Gujarat, who was coming to Mumbai. “The customer also said the girl would have to spend the night with the businessman,” said a police inspector.

Police said two of the accused agreed, following which they contacted the third accused as he was in touch with the 14-year-old and insisted that she go.

The girl did not wish to go, but the three took advantage of her aspiration of working in the film industry and lured her by telling her that the businessman would also offer her a role in a television serial, police added.

“The girl is a student of Class IX and she did not want to go, but as she wanted to work in the television serial they lured her. Apart from offering her a role, they also promised to give her Rs 30,000 for going with the businessman,” an officer said.

Police further said on Wednesday, officials from the social service branch caught the accused accepting Rs 3.5 lakh from the dummy customer. A case has been registered under sections 366A (procuration of minor girl), 370(1)(4) (buying or disposing of any person as a slave), 372 (selling minor for purposes of prostitution, etc.), 34 (common intention) of the IPC, sections 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and sections 4, 16, 17 and 18 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused were produced before court and remanded in police custody. The girl was sent to a children’s home.