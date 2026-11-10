Three contract workers died on Monday evening while servicing a wastewater treatment tank at a Tata Electronics factory near Hosur, Tamil Nadu, that makes casings and other components for Apple’s iPhones. Officials in Krishnagiri district said they suspected the workers had inhaled toxic gas. The police said the cause of death would be determined after post-mortem examinations.

The plant, in Vanniyapuram near Uddanapalli, performs one of the more demanding jobs in Apple’s effort to make more of its phones outside China. Its products include back panels and precision-machined metal casings. On premium smartphones, the casing serves as the frame on which other components are mounted, and its manufacture requires specialised tooling and surface finishing. A separate Tata plant in the same compound assembles finished iPhones. India now makes about a quarter of the world’s iPhones, according to Reuters.