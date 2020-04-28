Three unidentified militants killed in Kashmir, 5 injured in blast at encounter site

Police said joint forces on Sunday night launched a cordon and search operation in Qazigund’s Lower Munda. “…during search operation hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party, the fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” Kulgam police said. (File Photo) Police said joint forces on Sunday night launched a cordon and search operation in Qazigund’s Lower Munda. “…during search operation hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party, the fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” Kulgam police said. (File Photo)

Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces at Qazigund in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, officials said.

Police said joint forces on Sunday night launched a cordon and search operation in Qazigund’s Lower Munda. “…during search operation hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party, the fire was retaliated leading to an encounter,” Kulgam police said.

Later, Kulgam police said, “Three terrorists were killed in the encounter and the bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter, identification yet to be ascertained.”

Meanwhile, in the afternoon, at least five people, including four minors, were injured in an explosion near the site. Police said the area was sanitised before forces left the area. “Announcements were made on speakers requesting people not to venture in the area. Banners were fixed and pamphlets were also distributed… Concerned Police officers also informed the sarpanch… Still some people went in and fiddled with the unknown objects resulting in injuries to six persons…,” Kulgam police said in a statement.

Dr Rafi Ahmad Salati, Medical Superintendent, Sub District Hospital Dooru said the five injured were brought to the hospital. “We have referred three injured to Anantnag hospital for specialised treatment.”

Earlier, Kashmir Police Zone tweeted that four militants had been killed in the Sunday encounter. However, on Monday morning, those posts were deleted, with police later saying in a release that the body of one militant “associate” was recovered from the encounter site.

