Three-time plasma donor among corona warriors felicitated by CM in Surat

Surat’s second Covid-19 patient and the only person who donated plasma thrice, Faisal Chunara, was felicitated by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at the New Civil Hospital (NCH) here on Sunday. Apart from donating plasma three times, Chunara also donated Rs 2.21 lakh to the CM’s Covid Care Relief Fund.

During his official visit to the city to take stock of the Covid-19 situation, CM Rupani felicitated several corona warriors, including medical staff of NCH Hospital and SMIMER Hospital, as well as municipal officials who are in the front-line corona duty; and among them was Chunara.

Faisal Chunara told The Indian Express, “I was the second person to be tested positive in Surat, on March 19. I took treatment at NCH and recovered. Had I gone to a private hospital, my medical bill would have been anything around Rs 10 lakh. What I donated (Rs 2.21 lakh) is nothing against it. I would like to appeal to those patients who have recovered to come forward and donate plasma to save lives of others undergoing treatment.”

Chunara, who is working in the information and technology (IT) field, returned to India from Dubai, when he tested positive. He was discharged from the hospital on April 2 and was in home isolation for 20 days. Chunara first donated plasma on May 6, then on May 23 and on July 23.

“Before boarding flight from Dubai, I was tested at airport and it was negative. I think I got infected later. After my recovery, I received a call from the blood bank of NCH, and Dr Mayur Jarag explained about the importance of plasma donation to save the lives of those who are under treatment. Without thinking, I agreed and donated plasma on May 6. Even today, I am ready to give plasma, I have also told Dr Mayur that if anybody needs plasma during emergency, I will definitely come and donate,” said Chunara.

Dr Mayur Jarag, head of NCH, said, “Today, at the CM’s program, we came to know that Surat has topped in the state in terms of plasma donation. A total of 290 fully recovered corona patients have donated plasma in Surat. Faisal Chunara donated thrice, becoming the only person in the state to have donated plasma so many times.”

CM Rupani also felicitated Prashant Chauhan (32) and Dr Sweta Rajkumar from NCH. While Chauhan is the first plasma donor from Surat, Sweta is a resident doctor of NCH who tested positive and she continued to work in the Covid ward of the hospital after recovering. She also donated plasma once.

In Ahmedabad, to encourage patients who recovered from Covid-19 to donate plasma, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is providing an appreciation certificate and offering a free whole-body check-up for the family members of the donor at the civic-run SVP Hospital.

