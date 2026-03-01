Three-time ex-MLA expelled from BJD hours after challenging Rajya Sabha picks

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday expelled former MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal from the party for “indiscipline and anti-party activities.”
The party’s decision came hours after Biswal questioned Patnaik’s decision on Rajya Sabha nominations and opposed the candidature of Santrupt Misra.
Speaking to reporters after Patnaik announced he would field two candidates — Misra and noted urologist Datteswar Hota — the former Cuttack-Choudwar MLA said decisions on Rajya Sabha nominations should be taken collectively. Opposing Misra’s candidature, Biswal stated that those who worked for the party for years should be rewarded.
“Decision, if taken unilaterally, will not be accepted,” Biswal told reporters.
Sources said Biswal questioned Patnaik over Misra’s candidature when the BJD president was holding discussions with party MLAs.
Known to be a grassroots leader with strong connections with his constituents, Biswal is a three-time MLA — once as an independent in 2004 and later as a BJD nominee in 2009 and 2014.
Though Biswal was earlier suspended by the BJD following the May 29 alleged coup attempt by Patnaik’s former adviser Pyarimohan Mohapatra, his suspension was withdrawn months later, in February 2013, and he was later given the party ticket in the 2014 Assembly polls.
Biswal was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in September 2017 for his alleged role in a chit-fund scam and later released on bail. While Biswal was denied a party ticket in the 2019 Assembly polls after his arrest, his son Souvic Biswal was instead given the ticket and has been representing the Cuttack-Choudwar seat since 2019, winning again in 2024.
Senior BJD MLA Pramila Mallik said the political affairs committee — the highest decision-making authority in the party — had authorised Patnaik to take a decision on the Rajya Sabha nominations. She said all MLAs were consulted before announcing the names and that the party remains united.
