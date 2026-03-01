Three-time ex-MLA expelled from BJD hours after challenging Rajya Sabha picks

Sources said Biswal questioned Patnaik over Misra’s candidature when the BJD president was holding discussions with party MLAs.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday expelled former MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal from the party for “indiscipline and anti-party activities.”

The party’s decision came hours after Biswal questioned Patnaik’s decision on Rajya Sabha nominations and opposed the candidature of Santrupt Misra.

Speaking to reporters after Patnaik announced he would field two candidates — Misra and noted urologist Datteswar Hota — the former Cuttack-Choudwar MLA said decisions on Rajya Sabha nominations should be taken collectively. Opposing Misra’s candidature, Biswal stated that those who worked for the party for years should be rewarded.

“Decision, if taken unilaterally, will not be accepted,” Biswal told reporters.