Three teachers of religious school booked for ‘molesting and sodomising’ boy

Three teachers of a religious school have been booked by police for molesting and sodomising a 15-year-old boy, police said.

A complaint by the boy’s father said the prime accused, a teacher, made the boy give him leg and foot massages during school hours.

Three months ago, the accused took the boy along with him to Rishikesh, where he, along with the two other accused, allegedly molested the boy and sodomised him over a period of three months.

The accused threatened the boy with dire consequences if he spoke to anyone about what they did to him, police said.

The boy, however, narrated his ordeal to his parents once he got back home.

The parents then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under IPC section 377. No arrests have been made yet.

“We are yet to conduct a medical examination of the boy,” an investigating officer in the case said.

“We are recording statements. We are also probing the role of the school and if any other student has faced a similar situation.”