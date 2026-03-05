Three suspended Congress MLAs join BJP in Assam ahead of Assembly polls

This comes weeks after two other Congress MLAs – Abdur Rashid Mandal from the Goalpara West constituency and Sherman Ali Ahmed from the Baghbor constituency – formally joined another opposition party, regional party Raijor Dal. (File image)

Three suspended Congress MLAs formally joined the BJP Thursday, in the churn in Assam ahead of the upcoming assembly election.

The three MLAs, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Basanta Das, Sashi Kanta Das, have all been suspended from the Congress party – Sashi Kanta Das since 2021 and the other two since 2024 – for declaring ‘support’ to the BJP government in the state.

On Thursday, just ahead of the upcoming elections, all three were formally inducted into the BJP by the party’s state president Dilip Saikia.

Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha is a three-time MLA from Karimganj North constituency, and was an Assam Congress working president when he announced his decision to “support” the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government’s “developmental work” while claiming to remain in the Congress in 2024. He had made this announcement together with Basanta Das, who is also a three-time MLA from the Mangaldoi constituency and a former minister. Subsequently, the Congress had filed petitions seeking the disqualification of two Congress MLAs.