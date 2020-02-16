Karnataka: Three students from J&K held on sedition charges in Hubbali

The police have booked the case under IPC sections of 124 (Sedition), 153(a), and 153(b) for disturbing communal harmony. (Representational Image) The police have booked the case under IPC sections of 124 (Sedition), 153(a), and 153(b) for disturbing communal harmony. (Representational Image)

Three Kashmiri students of the KLE Institute of Technology in Hubbali region of Karnataka were arrested on Saturday by the police in a case of sedition registered on the basis of a complaint filed by college authorities over a video that the students put out on social media, where they seemed to be singing along with a song with the words “Pakistan zindabad” allegedly playing in the background.

The video, which was widely shared on social media on Friday, resulted in Bajrang Dal activists approaching the college, which is part of a chain in north Karnataka belonging to a BJP politician, and seeking police action against the students.

Two of the students are in a first-year engineering course; the third is a second year student, college authorities said. “

“They gathered in their room and (allegedly) recorded a pro-Pakistan video. It seemed to have been done to mark the lapse of a year since the Pulwama attack. We summoned the students after we learned about the video,’’ college principal Basavaraj Anami said.

Hubbali police commissioner R Dileep said a case had been registered under Section 124A for sedition and Section 153A of the IPC (promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, language, etc). The students were detained by Gokul Road police soon as the matter was brought to their notice, he said.”

“They made a selfie video and put it out on WhatsApp, where they are heard saying ‘Pakistan zindabad’. As soon as we came to know about it, the students were detained and a case was registered. Investigations are on,’’ Dileep said.

Members of local Hindutva groups have alleged that the students were singing along to a song associated with the Pakistan Army.

