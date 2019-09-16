Vadodara: Three students arrested after clash at MS University boys’ hostel

The Sayajigunj police in Vadodara arrested three students from the MM halls of residence in the MS University’s hostel campus after two groups clashed at the boys’ hostel, around midnight on Monday. Three students suffered severe head injuries while seven others got minor injuries in the clash. The grievously injured students are undergoing treatment at the SSG hospital.

As per the complaint filed by one of the injured students Aniket Anand (19) a native of Bihar, the clash broke out between the two warring students group after Aniket had complained against the other group to the warden regarding a parking issue. He stated in his complaint that on Sunday night his friends and he had complained to the warden regarding students parking vehicles in front of the main gate which leads to inconvenience for other students.

The three accused, Nitin Rajsingh Ranawat, Sarang Mishra and Himanshu Deora then came to the complainant’s room and asked them that why did they complain to the warden regarding the issue. The groups soon broke out into a fight even as other students of the warring groups joined in.

“I was asleep when the clash broke out. I rushed to the spot as soon as I was informed. We even informed the police who immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The injured students were given immediate treatment and the students who sustained severe injuries were moved to the SSG hospital,” said Vijay Solanki, warden of MM Halls of Residence. Those injured include, Aniket along with two of his friends Prasandan Shivnandan and Shubham Yadav.

Based on the complaint, all the three accused were booked under IPC section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and IPC section 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed). “We had detained the students from the hostel itself after the clash broke out. After the complaint we arrested the three accused. No cross compliant has been filed in the case yet and further investigations are underway,” said investigating office KB Sehari.