Three still absconding, five held for murder of university official in Meerut

Police here on Sunday arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a 47-year-old official of a private university. The main accused and his two accomplices are, however, absconding.

Police said that Sanjay Gautam, the office superintendent of the university’s science faculty, was on his way home on Saturday evening when a gang of eight persons on three motorbikes intercepted him near the Baghpat road and beat him to death.

The main accused, Vineet took Gautam at a gunpoint while others attacked him with bricks, police said. “The attackers beat him (Gautam) till he fell unconscious and then fled. They fired in air to disperse the crowd which had gathered on the spot following the gruesome incident. We have seized the CCTV footage of the crime scene and also from that of the Subharti University in which the attackers were clearly seen chasing the deceased from the main gate of the university,” said SP (Meerut City) Akhilesh Narain Singh.

“We identified the accused with help of eyewitness and staff members of the university when they were shown the CCTV footages. They were arrested from their homes early Sunday. While five of the total eight accused have been arrested, a search in on to trace the remaining three,” said SSP Ajay Sahni.

Those arrested have been identified as Vishal Dahia, Rohit Pradhan, Aditya, Akash and Abhishek (all aged between 25 and 30), while the main accused, Vineet, and his two accomplices, Sagar and Lucky are yet to be arrested. Police said that they have impounded three bikes used by the assailants.