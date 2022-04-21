Three soldiers injured in gunfight with militants at Baramulla

Three soldiers were injured as a pre-dawn encounter raged in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Thursday.

A joint team of J&K Police and the Indian Army cordoned off the Malwah village after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there. The Malwah area borders Baramulla and Budgam districts. As the joint team were cordoning off the area, the militants in the village started shooting, injuring three soldiers.

“Exact location of encounter is Malwah area. In the initial exchanmge of fire, three soldiers received minor injuries. Operation in progres. Further details shall follow,” the police said in a tweet while quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Earlier, the police had said that the gunfight was raging in Parsiwani village of Baramulla.