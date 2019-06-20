Three women allegedly gangraped at NCR farmhouse; 7 held

Three sex workers were allegedly gangraped-raped by nine men at a farmhouse in the National Capital Region, police said on Wednesday.

Most of the accused are private security guards, while one is a cab driver, they said, adding that seven of the accused have been arrested after the matter was reported to police around 5 am.

The complainant and two of her friends said they were waiting for a client Tuesday night when two men in a car reached out to them around 11.30 pm, police said quoting the complaint.

“A deal was struck between them at Rs 3,000 per client and the women were told that there would be two more men along with the duo. Rs 3,600 in advance was paid to them,” a Senior Superintendent of Police told reporters.

Later, the women were instead taken to a farmhouse where seven more men arrived. But the women expressed their reluctance and told the men in the cab that they wanted to return, the officer said.

“They were then raped by the men and later, on their plea, one of the accused agreed to drop them near the main road from where they contacted emergency police number 100 at 5 am and the matter came to light,” the SSP said.

Soon, officials reached out to the women and based on their complaint, a case under Indian Penal Code sections 376D (gangrape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) was lodged, he said.

“The women also told police that they were thrashed by the men and the money that was paid to them as advance was forcibly taken back, while they were made no more payment,” he added.

Taking up the investigation, police have arrested seven of the accused. Two of the accused are still at large and efforts are underway to nab them, the district police chief added.

“The farmhouse has been sealed under CrPC section 102 (power of police officer to seize certain property),” the SSP said.