Three SDPI members among 4 held for communal posts: UP Police

FOUR PERSONS – an office-bearer and two members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and a madrasa teacher – were arrested from Bahraich and Lucknow for allegedly circulating communal content and images on social media in connection with Ram temple bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya on August 5 and the Babri Masjid demolition, police said on Friday.

The three SDPI men were arrested in Bahraich while a 30-year-old madrasa teacher, Abdul Majeed, was arrested in Lucknow. Police claimed that the comments/posts in question were “against communal harmony and national integrity.”

Lucknow police are verifying alleged links of Abdul Majeed with the Popular Front of India (PFI). All four were sent to judicial custody.

On Wednesday, the Bahraich police were tipped off about a meeting at a medical store in Jarwal town where “anti-national and hateful posts were allegedly being uploaded on social media. A police team reached the spot and nabbed three persons. After their phones were checked, the three were found to be running a campaign against the Ram temple bhoomi pujan organised in Ayodhya on August 5, claimed Station House Officer of Jarwal Road police station, Harsh Vardhan Singh.

He identified the arrested persons as Aleem (25), Sahbey Alam (28) and Kamruddin (34), all residents of Bahraich.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said during preliminary inquiry it was found that Sahebey Alam was an office-bearer of PFI and was now SDPI’s district media in-charge.

Bahraich police told mediapersons that it was suspected that SDPI was the “new face of PFI”. Police said they suspect that the outfit is associated with several banned organisations and that a probe was on.

They have been booked for promoting enmity between different religious groups among others.

Meanwhile, police also arrested Abdul Majeed from Kakori area for allegedly posting “objectionable remarks” on social media in connection with the bhoomi pujan. Police said the accused was also running “objectionable” campaigns on social media.

“Majeed is from Delhi and was staying in Lucknow for the past two years. We are verifying his links with PFI. He is a teacher at a madrasa in Lucknow,” said SHO (Kakori) Pramendra Kumar Singh.

He has also been booked under the same IPC sections.

1 booked for his tweet on Temple bhoomi Pujan

Moradabad police lodged an FIR against one Arkaan Khan for allegedly uploading objectionable comments on Twitter in connection with Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event, on social media. Police booked Khan under IPC section 505 (2). Police said they are trying to trace Khan

