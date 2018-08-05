Three SC judges to be sworn in on August 7

Supreme court of India. (Representational Image) Supreme court of India. (Representational Image)

The swearing in ceremony of Justices Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran and K M Joseph as Supreme Court judges will be held on Tuesday. A circular issued by the Supreme Court registry Saturday said the ceremony will be held at 10.30 am on August 7.

The President on Friday had issued the warrant of appointment of three judges elevating them to the SC.

