Three SC judges laud CJI Gogoi over Ayodhya ruling

Three Supreme Court judges on Sunday praised CJI Ranjan Gogoi for the Ayodhya verdict at an event in Guwahati attended by CJI Gogoi and next CJI Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde.

Advertising

At the release of the Assamese translation of Courts of India: Past to Present, a Supreme Court Publication, Justice A K Mishra lauded CJI Gogoi’s quality of “taking everybody together”. Justice Mishra said, “He (Gogoi) has achieved the impossible…1000-page judgment within three weeks, two weeks, I tell you, this is rather impossible…shows determination to decide that case…what SC is capable of doing… you have made name in history.”

Speaking about the NRC, Justice Mishra said CJI Gogoi “had the courage to make a beginning”.

Justice S Ravindra Bhat said that when the court speaks, it has the weight of the Constitution, Executive and the Legislature. “So, if the court spoke in one voice, it spoke like Parliament, because when Parliament makes a law, it is not spoken by different people. So the court spoke in one voice, and it is a unique moment which we must savour.”

Justice Roy said, “To speak in one voice…you need the leadership of judging…that has been displayed in yesterday’s judgment…”