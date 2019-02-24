Three Russians ‘growing cannabis’ arrested in Goa

Three Russians suspected to be growing cannabis in Goa were arrested after a raid found in their possession gas cutters and explosives and equipment which, they confessed, were used to break open ATM machines.

One of the Russians nabbed, Radhik Vafin, 35, confessed to theft of Rs 9 lakh from an ATM in North Goa using explosives in November 2018, police said.

On Friday, the police conducted a raid while probing cannabis cultivation. Ilia Alexsandrovich, 30, was found growing the contraband in his rented space in Mandrem, North Goa. The police first made a case under NDPS Act, 1985, with the raid party finding 608 grams of cannabis amounting to Rs 65,000 in the Indian market. During interrogation, Alexanadnrovich led the team to a group of Russians staying the vicinity, believed to be trading drugs.

“We registered an FIR against him under NDPS act. His interrogation led us to three other Russians living in a house in Arambol (an adjoining village) who were selling drugs and one of whom was involved in ATM thefts in North Goa district,” said SP Chandan Choudhury.