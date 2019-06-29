Three RedInk Awards for The Indian Express

The Indian Express on Friday won awards in three categories at the RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism.

Ritu Sarin, Executive Editor (Investigation), Kaunain Sheriff M, Principal Correspondent, and Jay Mazoomdaar, Associate Editor, received the award in the ‘health and wellness’ category for the Implant Files, a 10-month investigation on the medical devices industry in collaboration with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

Santosh Singh, Assistant Editor, won the award in the ‘crime’ category for a series of reports on the Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse. Mihir Vasavda, Special Correspondent, won the award in the ‘sports’ category for a story on Baghpat being the hotspot of India’s future shooters.

The lifetime achievement award went to two retired senior journalists — former Maharashtra Times journalist Dinu Ranadive (94) and Mumbai Mirror’s former photo editor Sebastian D’Souza. Former Tribune journalist Rachna Khaira won the RedInk Journalist of the Year Award 2019.

In its ninth year now, the RedInk Awards are hosted by Mumbai Press Club.