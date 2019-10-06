Three Punjab students killed in Canada car crash

Three students from Punjab, studying at St Clair College in Windsor, were reportedly killed in a car accident on Oil Heritage Road in the south of Oil Springs in Ontario.

According to a tweet by Ontario Provincial Police Communications, there was a ‘triple fatal crash on Oil Heritage Line that happened at approximately 1.30 am on the morning of October 4’. The police further tweeted that they were investigating the case.

Police along with Lambton Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Oil Springs fire department responded to a car crash and following the incident, the road between Aberfeldy Line and Gum Bed Line was closed. However, after around 22 hours, the police further tweeted that road was reopened after wreckage was cleared.

Meanwhile, the local news sites in Ontario reported that four persons were in the vehicle of which three died on the spot while the driver survived and was taken to hospital for treatment. Three of them who died were sitting at the back seats.

The deceased were identified as Tanvir Singh, Gurwinder Singh and Harpreet Kaur. All three were students at St Clair College in Windsor Canada.

The deceased were from 24 to 29 years of age.

There were also reports of crash occurring due to over-speeding of the vehicle. The vehicle was speeding and driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle turned turtle and all of them rolled out of the car. Three died on the spot. The driver has been booked by local police, said the reports.