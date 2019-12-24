Three PFI members held for Lucknow violence

Paramilitary forces stand guard in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI/File) Paramilitary forces stand guard in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI/File)

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they arrested three members of Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political organisation, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), in connection with Thursday’s violence in Lucknow during the protest against the new citizenship law and proposed nationwide NRC, in which one person was killed and several others were injured.

Till date, police have registered 33 cases and arrested 150 people in connection with the violence, and another 200 people have been detained under preventive custody.

At a press conference held in Lucknow, police said that the three arrested — PFI’s UP unit chief Waseem Ahmad and his associates Nadeem and Ashfaq — were the “masterminds of Thursday’s violence”.

“In connection with the violent protests on Thursday in Trans-Gomti, West and Hazratganj areas of Lucknow, we have arrested the masterminds. After investigation, we arrested Waseem Ahmad, a resident of Indira Nagar. We also got to know that his associates Nadeem and Ashfaq, planned the gathering to disturb the peace on Thursday. Some other organisations were definitely involved but these were the masterminds…” said SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani.

Police said that they have arrested “prominent members” of other organisations. “They include Robin Verma and Mohammad Shoaib… Six persons from West Bengal have already been arrested. Similarly in Shamli, one Maulana Shadab, who is connected to the PFI, has been arrested…” the SSP added.

