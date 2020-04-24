Three persons in Surat who provided fake details during mass sampling test positive

Out of 429 positive cases in Surat, 178 are from Limbayat area as of Thursday. (Representational Photo) Out of 429 positive cases in Surat, 178 are from Limbayat area as of Thursday. (Representational Photo)

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Wednesday found out that three persons from Limbayat area had provided fake name and address when mass testing was done last week.

On Wednesday evening, when the Limbayat zone health officials got the test report, they realised three of around 200 who were tested had given fake address, name and phone number. Rest were admitted to New Civil Hospital, while their family members have been sent to Samras Quarantine Centre.

Deputy health commissioner of SMC Dr Ashish Naik said, “We realised three persons gave fake address and names during community sampling in Limbayat zone. However, along with name and address, our teams also click a picture of the person concerned. These three persons were eventually traced with the help of the local community leaders of the area who identified them. They were brought to the Civil hospital for treatment. All three patients are asymptomatic.”

“Till date, health officials used to rely on the word of the people, but from now onwards they are going to take picture of their Aadhaar card or other ID while carrying out mass community samplings,” Naik said on Thursday.

The civic officials refused to share identity of the three persons.

Out of 429 positive cases in Surat, 178 are from Limbayat area as of Thursday.

SMC commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said, “The people in the area are not following guidelines properly, as a result of which it is witnessing a surge in the number of cases. We have quarantined the entire Kamrunagar area in Limbayat, and carried out sanitising activities.”

