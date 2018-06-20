Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Three people shot dead while sleeping outside their homes at Mathura village

“Five teams of police have been formed to work out the case," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary said.

By: PTI | Mathura | Published: June 20, 2018 12:59:27 am
A retired Army personnel and two others were shot dead separately when they were sleeping outside their homes at a village in the Raya police station area of the district, police said on Wednesday.

The three — retired army personnel Bhanvar Singh (55), former village head Satya Prakaskh (72), and Sundar Singh (45) — were killed at Bharau village last night.

In protest against the killings, the villagers staged protest and refused to allow the bodies to be taken for post-mortem. Senior police officers reached the village and pacified the villagers, after which the bodies were sent for autopsy.

