Three on board Kerala Express die due to ‘excessive heat’

Three elderly passengers traveling from Agra to Coimbatore on board Kerala Express died in their non-air-conditioned sleeper coaches reportedly due to excessive heat on Monday evening.

Advertising

Bodies of the deceased have been sent for and the report is yet awaited. The deceased have been identified as Pachya (80), Balakrishna (67) and Dhanlakshmi (74).

According to a statement released by North-Central railway spokesperson Ajit Kumar Singh, an information was received when train 12626 Kerala Express from New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram was about to reach Jhansi.

“The information was that a few passengers in S-8 and S-9 are unconscious. Working on the information, we sent a team of doctors to attend them at the Jhansi station. When the train reached there, the doctors attended them and found that Panchya and Balakrishna in coach S-8 and passenger Dhanlakshmi in coach S-9 were already dead. Another patient was sent to Civil Hospital in serious condition,” said Singh in the statement.

Advertising

“Postmortem report of the deceased is yet awaited and cause of death would be confirmed after that. The train had left Agra at 4.02 pm and reached Jhansi at 7 pm before its scheduled time. On Tuesday, the bodies will be sent to their respective home towns,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the North-Central railway has appealed all the passengers to drink and carry enough water with them during train journeys and call toll-free number 138 for any help.