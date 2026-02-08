On way to deliver 1st wedding invite to temple, 3 of family killed after Audi crashes into them

According to police, the victims were travelling on a motorcycle to a nearby temple to perform a customary pre-wedding ritual of offering the first invitation card to a deity.

Three members of a family were killed on Saturday afternoon when a speeding Audi car hit their motorcycle from behind on the Rewa–Raipur road near Koshta village in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

According to police, the victims were travelling on a motorcycle to a nearby temple to perform a customary pre-wedding ritual of offering the first invitation card to a deity. The collision took place at around 3.30 pm on the highway stretch near the village, when an Audi car approaching from the Raipur side rammed into the two-wheeler.

Police identified the deceased as Bhagwat Vishwakarma, his younger son Rahul, and another close family member who was accompanying them. They were on their way to Chirhula Nath Temple, where the first wedding card was to be offered as part of the family tradition.