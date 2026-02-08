On way to deliver 1st wedding invite to temple, 3 of family killed after Audi crashes into them

The three victims were on a motorcycle on the Rewa–Raipur road in Madhya Pradesh when the car hit them from behind

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalFeb 8, 2026 11:20 AM IST
On way to deliver 1st wedding invite to temple, 3 of family killed after Audi crashes into themAccording to police, the victims were travelling on a motorcycle to a nearby temple to perform a customary pre-wedding ritual of offering the first invitation card to a deity.
Three members of a family were killed on Saturday afternoon when a speeding Audi car hit their motorcycle from behind on the Rewa–Raipur road near Koshta village in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

According to police, the victims were travelling on a motorcycle to a nearby temple to perform a customary pre-wedding ritual of offering the first invitation card to a deity. The collision took place at around 3.30 pm on the highway stretch near the village, when an Audi car approaching from the Raipur side rammed into the two-wheeler.

Police identified the deceased as Bhagwat Vishwakarma, his younger son Rahul, and another close family member who was accompanying them. They were on their way to Chirhula Nath Temple, where the first wedding card was to be offered as part of the family tradition.

Bhagwat Vishwakarma’s elder son is scheduled to be married later this month. Relatives said the three had stepped out briefly to distribute invitation cards and complete the temple ritual before visiting other family members in the area.

A senior police officer said, “The impact of the crash was severe and the motorcycle was completely crushed. The Audi car, coming from the Raipur Karchulian side, hit the motorcycle from behind. All three riders sustained fatal injuries. We found a wedding invite among the wreckage and believe they were visiting their relatives to give an invite. The family members have been informed.”

Local residents who witnessed the crash alerted the police and helped move the victims to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared all three brought dead.

The Audi car has been seized and the driver has been taken into custody. Police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances of the crash, including the speed of the vehicle and possible negligence.

Officials said a forensic examination of the vehicle and inspection of the accident site are being carried out as part of the inquiry.

