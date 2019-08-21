Three NIA officers under probe over bribery in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has put three of its officers, including an SP, under probe for allegedly seeking bribes from a Delhi-based hawala operator to keep him out of a terror funding case.

The three were part of the intelligence and operations team probing the Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) case, where money was allegedly pumped into India by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) through its front NGO and used to build a mosque in Haryana.

The agency has already transferred the SP out of Delhi and has posted him to Lucknow, while his juniors too have been transferred to other stations.

“In this matter, a complaint of misconduct was received by NIA. An inquiry into the allegations is being conducted by a DIG-rank officer. In the meantime, the three officials have been transferred out to ensure a fair probe,” an official statement from NIA said.

According to sources, the NIA had last month conducted raids in connection with the case in north Delhi. A businessman it was questioning named a hawala operator. The officers called the hawala operator for questioning and then allegedly asked him for a bribe of Rs 2 crore, else he would be implicated in the terror funding case involving the LeT. The SP, incidentally, was among the key investigators of Hindutva terror cases during the UPA regime.