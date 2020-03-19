Three new coronavirus cases, Sec 144 in Rajasthan

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that the three are from the same family and had returned from Italy on March 8. (File Photo) Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that the three are from the same family and had returned from Italy on March 8. (File Photo)

Three new cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in Jhunjhunu, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to seven.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that the three are from the same family and had returned from Italy on March 8. After they reported that they were unwell, their samples were sent to Jaipur, where novel coronavirus was confirmed Wednesday. Sharma said that all three are being brought to Jaipur for treatment.

Of the seven cases in the state, three have tested negative after treatment.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has issued directions to impose prohibitory orders across the state till March 31 in view of COVID-19, officials said Wednesday. The CM also issued directions for imposition of curfew in 1-km radius of the patients’ residence for the next two days.

Chairing a meeting on COVID-19 at his office, Gehlot authorised District Magistrates and subdivisional officers to issue necessary directions to impose prohibition on gatherings under Section 144 of the CrPC.

The CM also appealed that religious and public places should advise people to not gather in one place. While schools and colleges had been shut earlier, the CM issued directions that parent-teacher meetings should be stopped and the admission process do away with the presence of parents and their children. Moreover, private and public libraries are to be shut till March 31. Gehlot issued instructions that those arriving from abroad should be taken to the hotels nearby and screened there.

