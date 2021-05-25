Three names shortlisted for CBI chief post

It is learnt that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had on May 11 sent a list of 109 names to committee members. On Monday, the panel received 16 names in two tranches, along with executive sheets and other documents.

The high-powered selection committee headed by the Prime Minister on Monday finalised three names for the post of CBI director: SSB Director-General Kumar Rajesh Chandra, Special Secretary in Home Ministry V S K Kaumudi, and CISF Director General Subodh Kumar Jaiswal.

The exercise, however, was not smooth, as Opposition member in the panel — Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury — registered his dissent over the procedure of selection.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana is the third member of the panel.

Chowdhury, it is learnt, raised this issue in the meeting. He is learnt to have asked how the DoPT could prune the list to 16 names, eliminating 93 names. Chowdhury is learnt to have said it is the selection committee’s responsibility to keep or eliminate names, and not that of the DoPT. He then sought deferment of the meeting, but the government did not agree, it is learnt.

Sources said the names the DoPT sent to members of the panel include Anand Prakash Maheshwari, Vijay Kumar Singh, Somesh Goyal, Arvind Kumar, Samant Kumar Goel, Rakesh Asthana, Y C Modi, S S Deswal, Hitesh Chandra Awasthi, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Kumar Rajesh Chandra, Arun Kumar, Loknath Behera, V S K Kaumudi and Abhay.

Chowdhury, it is learnt, pointed out that of these 16 names, five have already retired. He is learnt to have severely criticised the DoPT and asked whether the department has taken the panel for granted. Since the government did not agree to defer the meeting, Chowdhury objected.

The panel then shortlisted three names and Chowdhury registered his dissent on the procedure, which was followed.

When contacted, Chowdhury said he was given 109 names on May 11; 10 names around 1 pm, and six names later. He said the casual approach of the DoPT was highly objectionable.

A 1985-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, Jaiswal is senior-most among the shortlisted officers. Currently chief of CISF, he was earlier Mumbai Police commissioner and Maharashtra DG before coming on central deputation earlier this year. Jaiswal has had long stints in Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing, though he has no experience of serving in CBI.

A 1985-batch IPS of Bihar cadre, Chandra is currently D-G, Sashastra Seema Bal. He has earlier served in the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and the Special Protection Group that guards the PM. He has also served extensively in his home state of Bihar. A PG in Economics from JNU in Delhi, Chandra will retire from service on December 31, 2021.

A 1986-batch IPS of Andhra Pradesh cadre, Kaumudi is currently special secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs. He was earlier the chief of Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D). Under him, BPR&D had prepared a comprehensive report on fake news and shared it with police forces across the country last May.