Three more pleas in SC seek probe into ‘encounter’ deaths of Dubey, his aides

Policemen stand near a taped off area following the killing of Vikas Dubey, accused of ordering the killing of eight policemen, near Kanpur, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, July 10, 2020. (REUTERS/Stringer) Policemen stand near a taped off area following the killing of Vikas Dubey, accused of ordering the killing of eight policemen, near Kanpur, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, July 10, 2020. (REUTERS/Stringer)

Three more petitions were filed in Supreme Court on Saturday seeking investigation into the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey and his aides in alleged police encounters.

An application by the NGO People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) sought probe by a Special Investigation Team into the killings of Dubey and his associates. It urged the court to “constitute a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to inquire into the encounters in Uttar Pradesh and the criminal-political nexus which has been prevailing in the State”. The NGO pointed out that it had already filed a writ petition before the court in May 2018 raising questions on encounters in UP from January 1, 2017.

The PUCL claimed that many more encounter killings had taken place since.

Referring to the killings of Dubey and his associates, it said, “Police version of the encounter raises many serious questions, in particular whether they are simple administrative liquidations.”

The application said that “police encounter/administrative liquidation is a serious crime- murder/culpable homicide and is an offence against the entire society”. It said that if such a crime is committed “with the support of the State, or where the State condones such an offence, it takes a very serious dimension, questioning the Rule of Law and governance in accordance with the Constitution”.

Seeking court’s intervention, the plea referred to the SC decision in the PUCL versus Union of India case on extrajudicial killings in Manipur.

The two other petitions were filed by advocates Anoop Awasthi and Atal Bihari Dubey.

Awasthi sought a probe monitored by CBI, NIA or the court into the alleged encounter killings of Dubey and his men following the July 2 killing of eight police personnel by the gang in a shootout in Kanpur. Atal Bihari Dubey has also demanded a probe into the encounters.

Dubey was arrested in Jhansi, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday and was killed in an encounter with UP Police on Friday morning. According to police, the incident took place when he tried to escape from the vehicle in which he was being taken to UP as it met with an accident en route.

A day before he was killed, a Mumbai-based lawyer had filed a petition in the apex court raising apprehension that the gangster may be killed in an encounter with UP Police after he is handed over to them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd