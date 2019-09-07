Three more arrested in Pansare murder case

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of Communist leader Govind Pansare has arrested three more persons — Sachin Andure (32) of Aurangabad, Amit Baddi (20) and Ganesh Miskin (30), both from Hubli in Karnataka — in connection with the case.

Andure was earlier arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the murder of Dr Narendra Dabholkar in Pune. He and Sharad Kalaskar allegedly shot the ainti-superstition activist dead in Pune in August 2013.

Baddi and Miskin were earlier arrested by the Karnataka Police in the murder case of journalist Gauri Lankesh. They were also probed by the Maharashtra Police’s Anti-Terrorism squad in connection with Nallasopara arms haul case.

Two assailants had opened fire at Govind Pansare and his wife Uma while the couple was returning home from their morning walk in Kolhapur on February 16, 2015. Pansare had died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on February 20. Uma sustained a bullet injury but survived the attack.

On Thursday evening, the SIT probing the Pansare murder case picked up Andure from Yerwada Central Prison, while Miskin and Baddi were picked up from Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

The SIT produced the three accused before Judicial Magistrate (first class) S A Mali on Friday. The prosecution has alleged that before Pansare was murdered, a meeting to hatch the murder conspiracy was held in Belgaum in February 2015. The prosecution alleged that Andure, Miskin and Baddi were present for that meeting.

Prosecution lawyer Shivajirao Rane sought the custody of the accused to probe their role in Pansare’s murder. The court remanded them to the custody of SIT till September 16 for further investigation.