Three months on, Congress rejects Sunil Jakhar’s resignation

More than three months after Sunil Jakhar resigned as chief of its Punjab unit following his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress Saturday rejected his resignation and asked him to continue steering the party with his “astute leadership”.

The decision comes ahead of bypolls to four Assembly seats due soon. The state Congress committee has called a meeting of all the MLAs on September 17, to be addressed by Jakhar.

In a statement, the Congress said that “taking note of the good work done” by him as the state party chief, the “Congress high command has rejected the resignation of Sunil Jakhar as president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC)”.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh welcomed the decision, terming it in the interest of the party as “Jakhar is a seasoned grassroots leader in Punjab, where he has done immense work on the ground and built a strong party cadre”.

His reaction came after Congress in-charge of Punjab affairs Asha Kumari, in a letter, asked Jakhar to continue steering the party.