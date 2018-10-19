Follow Us:
Friday, October 19, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Three months after joining BJP, Vaghela’s son resigns

Three months after joining BJP, Vaghela’s son resigns

In a letter to state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, Vaghela said that he was quitting for “personal reasons”. When contacted, he said that he was not in Gujarat and would not like to comment. 

Ahmedabad | Published: October 19, 2018 5:24:44 am

Three months after he joined the ruling BJP in Gujarat, former Congress MLA Mahendrasinh Vaghela resigned from the BJP on Thursday.

The son of former chief minister Shankarsinh Vaghela, Mahendrasinh was elected as a Congress MLA from Bayad constituency in Sabarkantha district in 2012. He was sacked from the Congress last year during a rebellion led by his father, ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, where top Congress leader Ahmed Patel was seeking re-election to the Upper House. However, he had not contested the 2017 Assembly polls.

In a letter to state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, Vaghela said that he was quitting for “personal reasons”. When contacted, he said that he was not in Gujarat and would not like to comment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Watch Now
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Buzzing Now
Advertisement