Three months after joining BJP, Vaghela’s son resigns

Three months after he joined the ruling BJP in Gujarat, former Congress MLA Mahendrasinh Vaghela resigned from the BJP on Thursday.

The son of former chief minister Shankarsinh Vaghela, Mahendrasinh was elected as a Congress MLA from Bayad constituency in Sabarkantha district in 2012. He was sacked from the Congress last year during a rebellion led by his father, ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, where top Congress leader Ahmed Patel was seeking re-election to the Upper House. However, he had not contested the 2017 Assembly polls.

In a letter to state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, Vaghela said that he was quitting for “personal reasons”. When contacted, he said that he was not in Gujarat and would not like to comment.

