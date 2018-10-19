Three months after joining BJP, Shankarsinh Vaghela’s son resigns from party

Mahendrasinh Vaghela resigned citing personal reasons. (File Image) Mahendrasinh Vaghela resigned citing personal reasons. (File Image)

Three months after he had joined the ruling BJP, former Congress MLA Mahendrasinh Vaghela resigned from the party on Thursday. The son of former chief minister Shankarsinh Vaghela, Mahendrasinh was elected as a Congress MLA from Bayad constituency in Sabarkantha district in 2012.

He was sacked from the Congress last year during a rebellion led by his father, ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections where Congress top leader Ahmed Patel was seeking re-election to the Upper House. However, he had not contested the 2017 Assembly polls.

In a letter to state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, Vaghela said that he was quitting the BJP for “personal reasons”.

When contacted, Vaghela said that he was now out of Gujarat and would not like to comment on his resignation.

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary K C Patel said he came to know about Vaghela resigning from the BJP through social media. “I did not know about it beforehand. The party leadership will decide on whether his resignation will be accepted or not,” Patel said.

Mahendrasinh’s move comes days after his father had expressed his desire to play the role of a coordinator between all the regional parties in the country to fight against the ruling BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Last month, Shankersinh had claimed that his supporters have urged him to unite various parties to create an anti-BJP front ahead of the general elections.

Notably, when Mahendrasinh had joined the BJP in July this year, his father had expressed unhappiness and had said that he should have at least consulted his supporters about it.

The Congress refused to comment on the development. Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said: “He (Vaghela) can only speak about his resignation.”

