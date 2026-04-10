Three students drown in Andhra Pradesh waterfall as selfie bid goes wrong

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Three girls drowned in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district while attempting to take a selfie. The incident occurred on Thursday, following the declaration of summer holidays at their school.
According to a PTI report, a group of four girls from Ananthagiri village went to a waterfall in Moolagummi village after school closed.
A police report claimed that the girls accidentally slipped into the water while trying to capture the photo. None of them reportedly knew how to swim. The fourth girl, the only survivor, is undergoing treatment.
Authorities said the waterfall, though small, poses a danger for those unfamiliar with swimming. Police have launched an investigation and are in the process of registering a case under relevant sections of the law.
In another incident reported in late March, three engineering students from a private college drowned in the Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district.
A group of seven from a university in Amaravati entered the river, assuming the water was shallow. Police said two students who knew how to swim managed to reach safety, while the others were swept away by the strong currents. Initially, two students were reported missing.
The students had entered the water as part of an Ugadi celebrations photoshoot. After offering their prayers at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam in Bhadraachalam on Thursday, they continued their celebrations at the Kollugudem sand ramp on Friday. There, they decided to spend more time, and later went into the river.
Reports said the group first took pictures on the shore before moving into the water for a photoshoot, during which the mishap occurred. One student stayed back on the shore while the other entered the river. The student who stayed back was among the two who survived.
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