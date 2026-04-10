Three students drown in Andhra Pradesh waterfall as selfie bid goes wrong

Authorities said that the waterfall, though small, poses a danger for those unfamiliar with swimming.(Credits: Pexels)

Three girls drowned in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharama Raju district while attempting to take a selfie. The incident occurred on Thursday, following the declaration of summer holidays at their school.

According to a PTI report, a group of four girls from Ananthagiri village went to a waterfall in Moolagummi village after school closed.

A police report claimed that the girls accidentally slipped into the water while trying to capture the photo. None of them reportedly knew how to swim. The fourth girl, the only survivor, is undergoing treatment.

Authorities said the waterfall, though small, poses a danger for those unfamiliar with swimming. Police have launched an investigation and are in the process of registering a case under relevant sections of the law.