Thursday, September 17, 2020
Three militants, woman killed in encounter in J&K

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Firdousabad locality in Batamaloo area at around 2.30 am following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

By: PTI | Srinagar | September 17, 2020 9:13:19 am
Jammu and Kashmir encounter, Srinagar encounter, Batamaloo encounter, India news, Indian ExpressThe injured personnel were taken to hospital and the operation was still in progress, they said.

Three militants and a civilian woman were killed, while two CRPF personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries in a predawn gunbattle on Thursday in Batamaloo area of the city, officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces.

One civilian identified as Kaunsar Riyaz was killed in the firing, while two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were injured, the officials said.

In the ensuing encounter, three unidentified militants were killed, police tweeted, adding the searches were still going on.

