Three militants killed in Tral encounter: J&K Police

An Army jawan during an encounter. (file/ANI) An Army jawan during an encounter. (file/ANI)

Three militants have been killed in an encounter with J&K Police on Sunday in Tral in Pulwama district. The militants and security forces exchanged gunfire after the latter began cordon and search operations in Gulshanpora area of Tral. The police were conducting the searches based on specific intelligence inputs confirming the presence of militants in the area.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the slain militants, the official twitter handle of Kashmir zone police tweeted. The identities of the militants are being ascertained, it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd