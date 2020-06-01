Jammu and Kashmir: Three militants killed in Rajouri district

Three militants were killed on Monday morning as Army troops foiled an infiltration attempt from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector. (File photo) Three militants were killed on Monday morning as Army troops foiled an infiltration attempt from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector. (File photo)

Three militants were killed on Monday morning as Army troops foiled an infiltration attempt from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Sources said that the troops were already on heightened vigil in the area and shot the militants dead when they crossed over to the Indian side in Kalal area, army personnel shot them dead. More details are awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.