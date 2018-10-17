Follow Us:
Three militants killed in encounter in Srinagar

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: October 17, 2018 9:54:21 am
military operations in Srinagar, militants dead, militant attacks, military attacks, Jammu and kashmir news, Indian express news Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Fateh Kadal area of the city following an information about the presence of militants there. (AP/File)

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the city on Wednesday, prompting authorities to close down schools and snap internet services, an official said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Fateh Kadal area of the city following an information about the presence of militants there, he said.

A policeman was also injured during the encounter, a senior police officer said.

The operation turned into an encounter after millitants opened fire on security forces.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

The district administration has closed all schools and educational institution in the city as a precautionary measure and internet services on moblie have also been snapped.

