Three militants killed in Anantnag encounter

Three militants, including a Hizbul Mujahideen commander from Jammu’s Doda district, were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, police said.

With the killing of the Hizb commander, Doda district is now militancy-free, J&K Police said.

Police officials said that a cordon and search operation was launched in Khulchohar village of Anantnag, during which militants fired at security forces and triggered an encounter early morning. “A successful operation was carried out on specific information by police and security forces today. We killed three militants, including a district commander of HM from Doda. With his killing, Doda is now militancy-free,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

A police spokesperson said the other two were Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants.

“Two LeT terrorists including one district commander and one HM commander Masood were neutralised. Doda district in Jammu zone becomes totally militancy-free once again as Masood was the last surviving terrorist of Doda district,” the spokesperson said. He said that Masood was involved in a rape case and “absconding ever since. He later joined Hizb and shifted his area of operation to Kashmir.”

Superintendent of Police, Doda, Mumtaz Ahmed said the district now has no local or foreign militants. A Defense spokesperson said in Srinagar that one

AK-47 and two pistols were recovered from the encounter site.

