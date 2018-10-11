Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • North Kashmir: Three militants believed to be trapped in encounter

North Kashmir: Three militants believed to be trapped in encounter

Police and security forces have cordoned off a village following intelligence inputs about the presence of Aligarh Muslim University scholar-turned-terrorist Manan Wani along with two others.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: October 11, 2018 3:14:45 pm
Three militants believed to be trapped in encounter in north Kashmir The police initiated search operations for the militants around 9 am (Representational Image)

Three militants, including scholar-turned-terrorist Manan Wani, are believed to have been trapped in an encounter at Handwara in frontier district of north Kashmir, officials said Thursday.

Giving details emerging from the encounter site, which is taking place at Satgund in Handwara, police and other security forces cordoned off a village following intelligence inputs about the presence of Wani along with two others, they said.

Police was making repeated announcements on public address system appealing to the militants to surrender, they said.

There was a lull in firing at around 9 am, prompting the police to initiate search operation at the encounter site, but the same had to be suspended after firing resumed after 15 minutes, the officials said.

Wani, who was enrolled as a PhD scholar with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), joined militant ranks in January this year.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Watch Now
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Buzzing Now
Advertisement