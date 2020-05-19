Three migrants, driver of bus killed in accident in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal

“Four of the injured are in serious condition and have been admitted to Yavatmal Government Medical College,” Chandel added. “Four of the injured are in serious condition and have been admitted to Yavatmal Government Medical College,” Chandel added.

Three migrant labourers were killed along with the driver of the bus they were traveling in, near Arni town of Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district around 4 am on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Yavatmal, Udaysinh Chandel said, “The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation ( MSRTC) bus was carrying 30 migrants from Solapur to Nagpur. Around 4 am the bus rammed a truck carrying road construction material from behind, killing the bus driver and three labourers and injuring 26 others. ”

Chandel added, “All the migrants were to be taken to the Maharashtra border from where they were to head further to their respective states. Most of them belong to Chhatisgarh and Jharkhand.”

