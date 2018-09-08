Three men trying to abduct girl beaten to death in Bihar: cops

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Three men, who were allegedly trying to abduct a school girl, were beaten to death by local residents at a village in Bihar’s Begusarai on Friday, the police said.

Police said the incident took place around 2 pm when four armed men reached a government primary school at Narayanipar village in Begusarai and started asking about a girl student.

When the men were allegedly trying to abduct the girl, some women passing by the school, raised an alarm after noticing the commotion.

Around 20 local residents chased the four men and overpowered three of them and beat them with wooden sticks.

While one of them died on the spot, two others succumbed on the way to a hospital. The victims, in their 20s, have been identified as Mukesh Mahto, Bouna Singh and Heera Singh.

Begusarai SP Aditya Kumar said a case under the Arms Act was ongoing against Mukesh Mahto and his associate Bouna Singh. Mukesh had gone to Narayanipar village to look for the daughter of a resident of the village — Ramnath Paswan — with whom he was said to have an enmity. When the principal of the school told them that the girl had not come to the school Friday, one of the men pointed a pistol to her head. Manjhaul Dy SP Surajdeo Kumar said, “We have sent their bodies for postmortem and have deployed forces at the village to maintain law and order”.

The DSP said some villagers will be questioned soon.

