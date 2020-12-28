Three men snatch car from taxi driver, another snatching reported at Zirakpur

The first case was reported from Lalru, where three persons snatched a car from a taxi driver.

Two cases of snatching were reported from Lalru and Zirakpur on Sunday. Police registered both the cases and initiated investigation. The culprits have not been arrested yet.

The complainant in the case, Mohammad Alam, stated that his friend Arjun had asked him to drop him and three other men to Chandigarh from Karnal. “Arjun along with three other men had come to Lalru. When we neared Lalru town, one of Arjun’s friends asked me to stop the car as he had to answer nature’s call. When he stepped out of the car, the other two started beating me and threw me out of my car,” said Mohammad Alam.

Police registered an FIR against four persons identified as Arjun, Laddu and two unidentified men under sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

The second case was registered at Zirakpur police station on the complaint of a woman who alleged that that a bike borne man snatched her gold chain.

The complainant, Nanda Gosain, stated that she had gone to Lohgarh on her scooter and while she was returning home, a man started chasing her on a bike and snatched her gold chain.

Acting on Nanda Gosain’s complaint police registered a case under section 379-B (snatching) of the IPC at Zirakpur police station. The police teams are scrutinising the CCTV footage of the route which Nanda had taken.